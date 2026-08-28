Pakistan-Kuwait Defence Pact: Pakistan and Kuwait on Thursday signed a new defence cooperation protocol aimed at strengthening military ties between the two countries. The “Protocol Agreement-2026” was signed in Islamabad during the visit of Kuwaiti Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The agreement comes less than a month after the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, which was signed on August 7.

Pakistan, Kuwait Sign Joint Defence Agreement The agreement reportedly covers areas including military training, capacity building, border management, defence technology, and the exchange of military expertise. According to Kuwait Times, the two minsters discussed ways to expand defence and military cooperation, as well as regional developments and efforts to promote security and stability. The Kuwait Army described the agreement as a “significant step in defense and military cooperation between the two countries.”

Kuwait & Pakistan STRENGTHEN MILITARY RELATIONSHIP as countries SIGN joint defense & military coop agreement



Comes amid escalating US-IRAN TENSIONS pic.twitter.com/LdRMb9rPRX — RT (@RT_com) August 27, 2026 What Does The Protocol Agreement-2026 Include? Under the agreement, Pakistan’s armed forces will assist Kuwait in several areas, including military training and education, capacity building, border management, intelligence sharing, logistics, defence technology and research, electronic communication systems, exchange of military expertise, military manufacturing and defence technology development. The defence pact will remain valid for five years and includes provisions for automatic renewal unless either country formally decides to withdraw. Why Is The Pact Significant? The agreement comes at a time of intense security concerns in the Gulf region. Kuwait has faced security and economic challenges linked to tensions with Iran. The situation has also affected Kuwait as it remains dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for oil exports. According to experts, Kuwait is likely seeking to strengthen military links with Pakistan, a nuclear-armed power. Whereas, for Pakistan, the pact further expands its defence presence and military relationships in the Gulf.

ALSO READ: 'Islamic NATO' At India's Doorstep? Bangladesh Eyes Pakistan-Led Mecca Defence Pact; What It Means For New Delhi West Asia analyst Abdulsalam Saleh also described the development as a major moment for the region. He wrote on X, “This agreement is not just another military story, it is a natural extension of the Makkah Agreement. The message is clear: the Gulf is no longer an open arena, and regional security is being written by sovereign hands. Those who read the scene understand the axis is expanding quietly, and every capital that joins adds a new wall against chaos.”

🚨🇵🇰🇰🇼 BREAKING | A new historic day in the Gulf



Pakistan and Kuwait sign a joint defense and military cooperation agreement.



The agreement was signed by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem… pic.twitter.com/xT7VzmQOhT — 🇸🇦Abdulsalam Saleh (@abdulslam2017) August 27, 2026 Should India Be Concerned? The agreement does not immediately pose a direct threat to India. The pact focuses on expanding military cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait and does not include a provision calling an attack on one country as an attack on the other. However, Pakistan’s growing defence engagement in the Gulf needs to be watched closely, considering that India has strong economic and strategic ties with Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. ALSO READ: The Mecca Pact And Its Implications For India | Opinion

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