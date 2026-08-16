Pakistani TikToker Shamsoo Bibi, 28, who was also known online as Ayesha and Gulemana, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi district on Friday, August 14. Her 15-year-old sister was also injured in the attack, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in the Taxila area when Shamsoo was travelling in a private vehicle with her sister and brother. According to police, the attackers opened fire at the vehicle before fleeing the scene. Shamsoo’s father has filed a police complaint, following which an investigation has been launched to establish the motive and identify those responsible. Two men, Javed and Kausar, have been named as suspects in the complaint. TikToker had some financial dealings: Father According to her father, Shamsoo had financial dealings with the two men and had allegedly received death threats linked to the repayment of money. Police, however, have not confirmed their involvement or made any arrests so far.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sana Yousaf? Pakistan's 17-Year-Old TikToker Shot Dead By Visiting Guest At Her Islamabad Residence Shamsoo had been active on TikTok for around three to four years and had nearly 1.3 million followers, her father said. Her family originally belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and currently lives in the Faisal Hills area near Islamabad. “I have strong reason to believe that my daughter was murdered either by Kausar and Javaid (alias Shaheen) themselves or through these unidentified persons so that they could misappropriate her money, in which this person Kashif alias Kashi’s instigation is also involved,” Faizal Sahibzada, her father, said.

Not the first time Her killing comes amid a series of violent incidents involving Pakistani social media personalities. Police said another TikToker, Ali Raza, was killed near the same area in July. ALSO READ: Pakistan Police Arrests TikToker For Making Videos While Dressed As 'Woman' In a separate incident, Pakistani TikToker Sana Javed, popularly known online as “Outlaw,” was shot dead in Islamabad on March 22. Police had identified her husband, Muhammad Sadiq, as the main suspect and said he died by suicide at the scene following the shooting.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of social media personalities in Pakistan. However, police are yet to establish a confirmed motive in Shamsoo Bibi’s killing. You may also like to watch