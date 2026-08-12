Amid ongoing trade discussions between the United States and India, White House trade adviser and close aide of President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro has sought to downplay concerns over a Senate bill that threatens a potential 100 per cent tariff on Indian imports. Navarro also claimed that he faced heavy criticism online for his remark on New Delhi’s trade policies and Russian oil purchases.

Responding to news agency ANI’s question on Lindsey Graham Bill, Navarro emphasised that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a "very good working relationship" and will seamlessly resolve the tariff matter between themselves. He said, “With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me to get between that.”

Notably, the legislative proposal, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, aims to penalise major buyers of Russian crude oil. The legislation can also put countries such as India and China under tariff pressure because they are major buyers of Russian oil. The bill was passed by the US Senate on August 8 and will now move to the US House of Representatives, where lawmakers are expected to consider it after the summer recess on August 31.

Navarro further revealed that he faced severe internet backlash and "firebombing" from the Indian community for his criticism of India's trade policies and Russian oil purchases. He said the incident happened when he wrote a Financial Times op-ed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting India's increased involvement in the Russian oil trade post-invasion, which he argued helped fund the war machine.

#WATCH | Washington, DC (US): "...With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me to get between that...," says U.S. presidential counselor Peter… pic.twitter.com/zClGwhXOTT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

He warned the trolls against such behavior, stating that it is "not how we resolve problems here in America." However, he ultimately deferred the broader resolution of these trade disputes to the highest level. “During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine,” Navarro said.

Navarro added, “And that issue has been resolved. Maybe I had a little bit to do with that with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don't do that. That's not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the president and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me or any gaggle to get between that.”