PM Modi Japan Visit 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to Japan on August 29–30 to hold the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday. The visit will mark Modi’s eighth trip to Japan since 2014 and his first standalone bilateral summit with Prime Minister shiba, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, briefing the media in New Delhi, called the visit an important milestone in bilateral relations. “The annual summit between India and Japan represents the highest-level dialogue mechanism that exists between the two countries. It sets the broad agenda for our partnership and allows the two leaders to take stock of progress across multiple domains,” he said. he stated.

Defence, Trade And Technology On Agenda As per the MEA, talks will address various issues ranging from defence and security cooperation to trade and investment, technology and innovation, space cooperation, and people-to-people exchange. The two leaders will discuss progress on collaborative projects like the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) project for the Indian Navy and the LUPEX lunar mission, a joint project between ISRO and Japan's space programme JAXA to explore the Moon's south pole. Referring to the significance of the meeting, Misri mentioned, “India and Japan are Asia’s two leading democracies and among the world’s top five economies. They share values, trust, and a strategic outlook on key regional and global issues. The upcoming summit provides an opportunity to consolidate this partnership and launch new initiatives to address emerging challenges.”

Indo-Pacific And Quad cooperation Besides economic and technological concerns, security in the Indo-Pacific region and coordination within the Quad group—India, Japan, the United States, and Australia—are also likely to be on the agenda. India will be hosting the next Quad leaders' summit later this year. “The two prime ministers will reaffirm their shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” the MEA stated in a release. Both countries are anticipated to emphasize the significance of a free, open, and rules-based maritime order for the region.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit 2025: How Xi Jinping Prepares Grand Welcome For PM Modi, Putin And 20 Global Leaders In Tianjin Business Engagement And Cultural Ties Prime Minister Modi will also meet top Indian and Japanese business leaders at a special forum during his visit, with an emphasis on boosting trade, investments, and technological cooperation between the two nations. Increasing state-level cooperation between Indian states and the Japanese prefectures, and reinforcing educational and cultural exchanges will also be on the agenda. "India-Japan relations have grown steadily in ambition and scope over the past decade," Misri noted, stating that the leaders will "take stock of accomplishments and consider how best to infuse more resilience into the relationship."