For the first time in over seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China on August 31-September 1, 2025, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that Narendra Modi will be traveling to the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31-September 1, after wrapping up his two-day visit to Japan.

Modi's trip to China comes against the backdrop of a downturn in India-US ties after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil. The official announcement of the visit of Modi to China came three days after New Delhi and Beijing announced a package of measures towards a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship that entailed jointly ensuring peace on the disputed frontier, reviving border trade and restoring direct flight services at the earliest. As the world focuses its attention on Tianjin, here are facts to know about the Chinese city that is hosting this year's SCO Summit.

City With Rich History Tianjin is a city that is both Chinese and Western. Famous for its colonial history, the Five Great Avenues (Wudadao) area has over 2,000 historical buildings of early 20th-century architecture with British, French, German, and Italian influences. One Of The World's Busiest Ports Tianjin Port is the world's 10th largest and a lifeline of China's commerce. Strategically situated, it links China with more than 160 nations and 20 prominent European trade routes, hence a center for international business. Cultural Hub And Birthplace Of Legend Tianjin is renowned for its cultural heritage. It is the hometown of legendary Peking opera artist Mei Lanfang, who played a key role in bringing Chinese opera to international audiences. The city continues to nurture vibrant cultural traditions. Modern Innovation And Industrial Hub Tianjin is a manufacturing and technology hub. The city is home to some of the world's biggest companies, including Airbus, Motorola and Mitsubishi. It also has the supercomputer Tianhe-1A and has become a center for smart technology and green port operations.

Tianjin Eye: A landmark attraction Among Tianjin's signature landmarks is the Tianjin Eye Ferris Wheel, constructed above the Yongle Bridge over the Hai River. It stands 120 metres high and ranks among the world's largest Ferris wheels, providing stunning views of the city. Paradise For Food Lovers Tianjin’s food scene is famous across China. The city’s culinary delights include the iconic Goubuli Baozi (stuffed steamed buns), Jianbing (crispy savoury crepes) and Mahua (fried twisted dough sticks). The city’s lively food streets are a major attraction for visitors.

Why Tianjin Matters For Modi's Visit? With a population of about 15 million, Tianjin is one of China's largest cities. Its economy is driven by manufacturing, petrochemicals, logistics, and technology. The Binhai New Area, which contributes more than half of Tianjin's GDP, underlines the city's role in China's growth. A bullet train connects Tianjin to Beijing in just half an hour, strengthening its role in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei mega-region project. Apart from hosting the 25th SCO Summit, Tianjin has previously been the venue for several global events. The city is making extensive preparations for the summit, including side events such as the SCO Digital Economy Forum and an Inter-Civilizational Dialogue.