Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's residence, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, for high-level talks. The talks included discussions on security issues, trade cooperation, regional stability, and preparation for future multilateral interactions.

In a post on X, PM Modi said,"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities." Accepting Chinese President Xi Jinping's SCO Summit invite, PM Modi further said, "I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity."

Earlier on Monday, China announced that its relationship with India has "entered a stable development track" and that the border condition is "stable and improving." The announcement was made after the 24th round of Special Representative (SR)-level talks over the boundary issue conducted in Delhi, during which there was a reported easing of tensions. Wang Yi also met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss security and diplomatic cooperation.

Consensus On Moving Forward Beijing stressed the "important consensus" achieved by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi during their meeting in Kazan this year. China's Foreign Ministry again emphasised that India and China, as "two major neighbours and developing countries," have "extensive common interests" and shared values serving as the foundation of cooperation amidst previous tensions.

"Since the start of this year, bilateral relations have moved onto a consistent development path, and border conditions have been stable and in improvement," the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated in a report. The focus on stability comes at a time when there was a continued concern over unsolved border conflicts in eastern Ladakh and the necessity of restoring confidence-building measures between the militaries.

Focus On Multilateral Engagements The talks also touched upon the agenda for the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, with regional security and economic cooperation high on the agenda. Both sides showed interest in enhancing communication to avoid miscalculations and have peace along their disputed border, while venturing into trade and connectivity projects under the SCO umbrella.