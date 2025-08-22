Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly laid out tough conditions for any peace deal in Ukraine, demanding Kyiv surrender the eastern Donbas region, abandon its NATO ambitions, and guarantee that no Western troops or peacekeepers will ever be stationed in the country.

According to sources cited by Reuters, Putin presented these conditions during a closed-door summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia meeting of its kind in more than four years. The three-hour meeting was dominated by discussions on Ukraine, with both leaders hinting at the possibility of a compromise but withholding details.

Speaking alongside Trump after the summit, Putin said he hoped the talks would “open up the road to peace in Ukraine.” Trump, portraying himself as a mediator, declared, “I believe Vladimir Putin wants to see it ended. I feel confident we are going to get it solved.”

Trump has reportedly begun efforts to arrange a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, followed by a trilateral summit with Washington. However, Ukrainian officials expressed scepticism, pointing to fresh Russian strikes as evidence that Moscow is not serious about peace.

Russian Strikes Undermine Diplomacy On the same day as the Alaska talks, Ukraine’s air force reported one of the heaviest barrages in recent months. Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles, of which Ukrainian defences intercepted 546 drones and 31 missiles.