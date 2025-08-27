A British physician has been banned from practice for life following a tribunal, which convicted him of appalling misconduct, such as posting a selfie that was taken during a brain operation on a dating website, insulting women in racist terms, threatening women, and sexually assaulting them.

Dr Sayed Talibi, a 28-year-old brain surgeon from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was investigated by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) over a series of disturbing incidents between 2007 and 2018. The case concluded on August 8, with the tribunal ruling that Talibi’s behaviour was “wholly incompatible” with medical practice.

In September 2017, Talibi posted a picture on a dating site depicting him conducting live brain surgery on an unconscious patient whose exposed brain was laid bare. The image, taken without permission, accompanied a caption describing him as a "28-year-old brain surgeon." The stunt was considered a gross violation of medical ethics and patient confidentiality.

Sexual And Physical Abuse Allegations The court also heard testimony from a woman who claimed Talibi was abusive and violent towards her. He is said to have assaulted her between 2016 and 2017, threatened to waterboard her, and knowingly committed non-consensual sex. Talibi disregarded the law by continuing to contact her after being given a non-molestation order in 2018.

Talibi's misconduct was not confined to his personal relationships. He was recorded between 2016 and 2017 making derogatory statements such as "I hate Afghan culture" and "I hate kuffar [non-Muslims] and white people." He was also found to have downloaded extremist content, including videos of beheadings, killings, and torture devices.

Criminal Offences And Misconduct His concerning behaviour spilt over into daily life. During May 2017, Talibi shoplifted £23.50 of milk powder from an Asda store. He gave a false reading to his energy company later that month for a £770 bill. He also made an illegal recording of a court hearing in 2017, for which he was sentenced for driving charges.

Considering the seriousness of these actions, the MPTS decided that Talibi should be deleted from the General Medical Council (GMC) register, in effect taking away his right to practice as a doctor in the UK. The tribunal stated specifically that his behaviour eroded public confidence in the medical profession and posed a grave threat to patients.