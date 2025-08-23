US President Donald Trump has nominated his key political aide Sergio Gor as the next United States Ambassador to India. Gor will also assume the position of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, Trump revealed on his social media site Truth Social. Trump lauded Gor as a "great friend" and "one of the most trusted aides" in his administration, stating his appointment is timely for US-India relations, which are facing new challenges amid global geopolitical shifts.

Speaking on the social media site Truth, Trump emphasized Gors' role as the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, where he supervised the hiring of nearly 4,000 officials across US federal departments. “I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs,” Trump wrote. “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador,” he added. Secretary of State Marco Rubio quickly endorsed the choice, calling Gor “an excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world.”

Who Is Sergio Gor? Born Sergio Gorokhovsky on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Gor immigrated with his family to Los Angeles in 1999. His father, Yuri Gorokhovsky, was a Soviet military aviation engineer, and his mother is of Israeli birth. Gor went on to attend George Washington University, where he was an active member of conservative politics and a member of the College Republicans. He earlier worked in the early stage of his career with the Republican National Committee and served as spokesman for lawmakers such as Michele Bachmann, Steve King, and Randy Forbes.

Gor's political stature grew in 2013 when he was appointed as Communications Director for RANDPAC, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's political action committee. He later became Paul's deputy chief of staff and a well-known figure among conservative circles. By 2020, Gor had transitioned into Trump's circle, serving a pivotal role in the MAGA agenda. He served as Chief of Staff to the Trump Victory Finance Committee and was also the leader of the pro-Trump political action committee, Right for America. In 2021, Gor co-founded Winning Team Publishing with Donald Trump Jr., and it has since published a number of Trump's books, including Letters to Trump and Our Journey Together.

Despite limited foreign policy experience, Gor has earned a reputation as Trump's most loyal of operatives. He played a key role in screening thousands of federal appointees for political loyalty to the president. Trump exclaimed that Gor had been with him for his campaigns, publishing ventures, and policy wars.

ALSO READ: ‘Maharaj Of Tariffs’: Trump’s Trade Advisor Targets India Over Russian Oil Imports, Accuses Of Cozying Up With Xi Jinping Challenges Ahead In India Posting If approved by the US Senate, Sergio Gor will replace Eric Garcetti as the American ambassador to India. His selection is made at a delicate time in US-India relations, with trade tensions, strategic concerns regarding China, and India's increasing cooperation with Russia dominating the diplomatic agenda. Trump recently indicated pressure on New Delhi in regard to its energy imports from Moscow, and even suggested intervening in peace talks between India and Pakistan—an offer India has long refused.