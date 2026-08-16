- Ukraine launched massive airstrikes on Russian military targets.
- Six killed in Rostov and Moscow; 12 in Tatarstan.
- Key missile factory and airstrip destroyed by Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine War: At least six people were killed in the Rostov and Moscow regions after Ukraine launched one of its largest airstrikes against Russia since the war began. According to the Ukrainian military, it targeted a rocket centre and a military airstrip, destroying a major rocket solid-fuel missile factory in Rostov.
"The company manufactures solid rocket propellants for multiple launch rocket systems as well as a variety of missile systems and air-to-air weapons," the military said on Telegram.
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Russian Defence Ministry Claims Over 800 Drones Intercepted
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its forces intercepted 822 Ukrainian drones overnight, with about 600 of them aimed at the capital, Moscow.
Six Casualties Reported In Rostov And Moscow Regions
Five people were killed across three towns in Russia's southwestern Rostov region after a Ukrainian missile targeted an unidentified industrial facility, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. Meanwhile, in the Moscow region, an 83-year-old man died after a Ukrainian drone struck a private home.
Ukrainian Strikes Target Nizhny Airstrip
The Ukrainian military targeted and destroyed the Nizhny airstrip in Russia, a base previously used by Russian fighter jets to launch attacks against Ukraine. According to Ukrainian military officials, the strikes ignited fires at both targeted Russian facilities.
12 Killed In Ukraine Drone Attack On Russia's Tatarstan Region
In a separate attack, a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Tatarstan region killed at least 12 people and injured 75 others on Monday, according to regional authorities. The barrage marks one of the deadliest single strikes carried out by Kyiv since the conflict began.
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Kyiv confirmed it struck the city of Nizhnekamsk, located more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border. As a major energy-producing hub in Tatarstan, the area houses key oil refineries that have been repeatedly targeted in Ukrainian retaliatory operations.
(With Inputs From Agencies)
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