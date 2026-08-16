Russia-Ukraine War: At least six people were killed in the Rostov and Moscow regions after Ukraine launched one of its largest airstrikes against Russia since the war began. According to the Ukrainian military, it targeted a rocket centre and a military airstrip, destroying a major rocket solid-fuel missile factory in Rostov.

"The company manufactures solid rocket propellants for multiple launch rocket systems as well as a variety of missile systems and air-to-air weapons," the military said on Telegram.

ALSO READ: Russia Pounds Ukraine's Capital Kyiv With Overnight Missile, Drone Attack; 3 Dead, Multiple Buildings Damaged

Russian Defence Ministry Claims Over 800 Drones Intercepted

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its forces intercepted 822 Ukrainian drones overnight, with about 600 of them aimed at the capital, Moscow.

Six Casualties Reported In Rostov And Moscow Regions

Five people were killed across three towns in Russia's southwestern Rostov region after a Ukrainian missile targeted an unidentified industrial facility, according to local governor Yuri Slyusar. Meanwhile, in the Moscow region, an 83-year-old man died after a Ukrainian drone struck a private home.