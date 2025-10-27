A new wave of UFO intrigue is sweeping across the United States, this time beneath the waves. Thousands of mysterious underwater objects, known as Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs), have been reported near American coastlines, sparking both scientific curiosity and national security concerns.

The reports stem from Enigma, a popular UFO-tracking app that has collected over 30,000 UFO and USO sightings since its 2022 launch. The platform describes itself as the world’s “largest queryable historical sighting database for global UFO sightings.” According to Marine Technology News, more than 9,000 sightings have occurred within 10 miles of US shorelines or major bodies of water, including 500 within five miles. Over 150 reports specifically mention craft hovering above or plunging into the sea without a splash.

California leads with 389 reported underwater sightings, followed by Florida with 306, reflecting their vast ocean coastlines. Some users have even uploaded videos of green lights moving beneath the surface, igniting theories of advanced underwater technology or alien bases. Lawmakers And Military Officials Weigh In Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, a key member of the House Oversight Committee on UFOs, recently made waves by claiming that extraterrestrial beings might have "five or six submerged bases" off the US coastline. Burchett remarked that Navy personnel had witnessed crafts travelling underwater at speeds far beyond human capability.

“We have naval personnel telling me that they’re chasing underwater crafts doing hundreds of miles an hour,” Burchett said. “The best we’ve got does under 40. That raises a lot of questions.” The congressman’s comments follow a series of reports from Navy pilots and sonar operators describing fast-moving underwater anomalies. While no conclusive evidence has been released, the claims have reignited debates about government secrecy surrounding UFO investigations. Digital Disappearances Fuel Theories Adding to the mystery, users recently noticed that Google Earth imagery of Sycamore Knoll, a formation off the California coast that drew attention in 2014, appears blurred or removed as of 2025. Some speculate a cover-up, while others say the missing data is due to incomplete mapping. Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, in a report for the Sol Foundation cited by the New York Post, urged greater attention to the rising number of credible ocean-linked UFO cases. He warned that unidentified objects with unexplained capabilities entering US waters, and the Defence Department’s lack of strong response, suggest the government may be withholding information about these “all-domain anomalous phenomena.”