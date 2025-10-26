US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has “cut back completely” on its purchases of Russian oil and that China is also “reducing very substantially,” following a new wave of US sanctions targeting Moscow’s energy sector. Speaking to reporters on Saturday before departing for Asia, Trump said he might raise the issue of Russian oil imports during his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

“I may be discussing it,” Trump said. “China’s cutting back very substantially on the purchase of Russian oil, and India’s cutting back completely, and we’ve imposed sanctions.” His remarks come amid escalating US efforts to curb global revenues that fund Russia’s ongoing military operations.

New Sanctions Target Russia’s Oil Giants Earlier this week, Trump announced a fresh round of sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, marking Washington’s latest attempt to intensify financial pressure on the Kremlin. The measures are aimed at limiting Moscow’s access to critical export markets and energy profits that sustain its war chest.

ALSO READ: India’s Envoy Holds High-Level Talks In US, Focuses on Energy, Defence, And Indo-Pacific Cooperation Ahead Of Major Trade Deal “These sanctions will make it much harder for Russia to keep funding its aggression,” a White House statement said. The decision follows previous US sanctions that restricted technology transfers and financial services linked to Russian oil production. India Pushes Back Against Trump’s Claims Despite Trump’s assertions, New Delhi has consistently rejected claims that it would “cut back completely” on Russian oil imports. Indian officials have maintained that the country’s energy policy is guided by “national interest,” not political pressure. India remains one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian crude, a position it has defended as vital for domestic economic stability.

“India will continue to act in the best interest of its people,” an Indian government source said earlier this week, in response to similar remarks from Washington. Hopes For ‘Complete Deal’ With China Trump also expressed optimism about reaching a broader understanding with Beijing, particularly in the areas of agriculture and narcotics control. “I want our farmers to be taken care of,” he said, referring to US agricultural exports, while adding that China’s cooperation on restricting fentanyl precursor shipments would be part of the discussions.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues Ultimatum To Afghanistan, Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse Ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting, trade negotiators from both nations held what US Treasury officials described as “very constructive” discussions in Kuala Lumpur. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are expected to continue talks on Sunday, in what could pave the way for a potential “complete deal” between the world’s two largest economies.