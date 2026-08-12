US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he took a secret military flight from Turkey last month in an operation that involved him being moved between aircraft in a catering truck. Earlier on Monday, the Washington Post was the first to report the extraordinary deception prompted by an Iranian assassination threat.

"I go by the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane... I do what they say...,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday (local time) before boarding Air Force One.

“I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats,” he added.

.@POTUS: "I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane... I do what they say... I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats." pic.twitter.com/Q5SgBpU1n1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 12, 2026

Some White House staff were also not aware of the secret switch

The White House said at the time that the president was flying aboard Air Force One from Turkey, where he had attended a NATO summit, to Britain. But moments after Trump had boarded the plane, he left it in secret via the catering truck and boarded another aircraft for the flight to Britain, the Post said on Monday, quoting unnamed sources.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Trump Used 'Secret Flight' To Exit Turkey Over Iran Threat; Same Tactic Bill Clinton Used In Pakistan In 2000