Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, now globally renowned as a symbol of resistance against Russia, once led a dramatically different existence. His background as an entertainer has resurfaced on social media, with critics sharing old videos of him performing in comedy sketches and dance shows, including one where he appeared bare-chested, wearing latex pants and high heels. While some netizens attempt to use these images to question his credibility as a wartime leader, Zelenskyy’s rise from a comedian to the President of Ukraine remains one of the most remarkable political journeys of the modern era.

Zelenskyy started his professional career in the entertainment industry in the late 1990s when he co-founded comedy troupe Kvartal 95. The troupe became widely popular after performing in KVN, a well-known comedy show among post-Soviet countries. By 2003, Zelenskyy had moved out of KVN and converted Kvartal 95 into a professional production company. It eventually became one of Ukraine's most prominent content creators, creating popular TV shows and movies for major national television channels. Zelenskyy was the artistic director of Studio Kvartal 95 from 2003 to 2011. Besides acting, he also directed and wrote for comedies, talk shows, and movies. His studio was behind the popular TV show Vechirniy Kvartal, under which he became a household name.

Viral videos on social media showed Zelenskyy's involvement in Dancing with the Stars Ukraine in 2006, where he was a winner. His dance, normally funny and quirky, contributed to his public persona as an entertaining and charismatic figure. Subsequently, between 2008 and 2012, he appeared in a number of romantic comedies such as Love in the Big City and Rzhevskiy Versus Napoleon. He even voiced the Ukrainian version of Paddington and Paddington 2, earning him global recognition as an actor.

When Reel Life Turned Into Real Life

The breakthrough for Zelenskyy arrived in 2015 with the premiere of the TV show Servant of the People. Pretending to be Vasiliy Goloborodko, a modest school teacher who accidentally becomes the president of Ukraine, Zelenskyy struck a chord with the public when anger against corruption was at its highest point. The show's success helped in the creation of the same-named political party, which opened doors for his transition into politics. Zelenskyy declared candidacy in 2019 and easily defeated incumbent Petro Poroshenko with 73 per cent of the vote. He was initially dismissed as a political newcomer by his critics, but his anti-graft message and his popularity among the masses made him the first to receive such strong support.