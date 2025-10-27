In a major crackdown on illegal migration, 54 Indian nationals, including 50 from Haryana, were deported from the United States after allegedly entering the country through the “Donkey Route", a perilous and illegal pathway often used by human traffickers to smuggle migrants into foreign nations, as reported by ANI. The deportees arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on flight OAE-4767 late Saturday night and were received by immigration authorities and local police.

According to officials, most of the individuals are between 25 and 40 years of age, hailing from multiple districts across Haryana. As per police data, 16 deportees are from Karnal, 15 from Kaithal, 5 from Ambala, 4 each from Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra, 3 from Jind, 2 from Sonipat, and 1 each from Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, and Fatehabad.

Karnal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Kumar confirmed the return of the individuals, stating, “Today, 54 Indians, including 50 from Haryana, were deported from the United States. Most had entered the country illegally using the so-called ‘Donkey Route’. They have now been reunited with their families.”

He added that no formal complaints have been filed against agents so far, but investigations are ongoing to identify potential human traffickers involved in organising the illegal journeys. Police Warn Against Illegal Routes The DSP urged citizens not to fall prey to such schemes, emphasising that "going abroad illegally is a dangerous and unlawful act that leads to immense suffering later." Authorities are also verifying the criminal background of the deportees.

The “Donkey Route”, often stretching across several countries, including Latin America, Mexico, and Central America, exposes migrants to extreme hardship, violence, and exploitation by smugglers. Deportee’s Account: “I Paid Rs 57 Lakh To Reach US” One of the deportees, Naresh Kumar from Kaithal, recounted his ordeal. “An agent promised to send me to the US for Rs 42 lakh, but in the end, I paid Rs 57 lakh. I sold one acre of land, borrowed money at high interest, and took help from relatives. It took me two months to reach the US through the Donkey Route,” he said.

Naresh revealed that he spent 14 months in jail in the US before being deported. “Most of us were handcuffed on the plane,” he added, warning others not to risk their lives and savings for false promises. Authorities have intensified their efforts to track the human trafficking network operating in Haryana and neighbouring regions as illegal immigration cases continue to rise.

