Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status, is used to request an extension or change of nonimmigrant status. It is commonly filed by H-4 spouses and children of H-1B visa holders, as well as eligible individuals in other nonimmigrant categories.

The change is particularly relevant to H-4 dependents of H-1B visa holders and other nonimmigrants who need to file these forms.

Starting September 15, 2026, USCIS will require applicants to use the latest editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765. Applications filed using older editions after the deadline may be rejected, with no grace period.

H-1B visa holders, their dependents, and international students in the U.S. should pay close attention to a new U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) form update that could affect immigration and work authorisation applications.

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Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorisation, is used to apply for an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD), commonly known as a work permit. Eligible H-4 visa holders can use this form to apply for employment authorisation in the United States.

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New Form Editions Required

From September 15, 2026, applicants must use forms marked with the edition date "09/15/26".

- For Form I-539, the previous 08/28/24 edition will be accepted if it is submitted or postmarked before September 15. Applications using that edition on or after the deadline will be rejected.

- For Form I-765, the previous 08/21/25 edition will be accepted if it is submitted or postmarked before September 15. Applications using the old edition on or after that date will also be rejected.

No Grace Period

USCIS will not provide a grace period for the transition to the new editions. Applicants should therefore check the edition date carefully before filing.

USCIS has made previews and instructions for the new forms available in advance to help applicants prepare. However, applicants should not submit the 09/15/26 editions before September 15, 2026.

What Applicants Should Do

Anyone planning to file Form I-539 or Form I-765 around the deadline should verify the edition date before submitting the application.

Using an outdated form could result in rejection and may cause delays in immigration status or work authorisation processing.