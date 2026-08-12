The Central government has added Attari Border between India and Pakistan in Punjab to the list of authorised entry points for e-visa-holding foreign nationals. With this, the new list contains a total of 88 points, including two airports and nine land ports.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' latest expansion of entry points has sparked questions if Pakistani nationals will be allowed to enter India through the Attari Border.

Can Pakistani nationals visit India on e-visas?

Entry using e-visa will be allowed to all foreign nationals but Pakistani passport holders. In fact, India does not even grant e-visas to Pakistani nationals.

Travellers are advised to check their nationality and visa category with the Indian portal before planning a trip.

No visas for Pakistan?

As per the Indian visa application e-portal, Pakistani nationals are not allowed to apply for e-visas. However, they can apply for regular visas.

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"They may please apply for a regular visa at the Indian Mission," the e-portal says.

Then why make Atari an entry point?

The Attari Border is not an exclusive land port for India-Pakistani transit. Travellers from across the world reach the Indian subcontinent and transit from one country to another.

Land ports remain some of the most convenient entry points between the countries sharing borders. Those travelling in the region and visiting the Wagah border on the Pakistani side can continue their journey in India by availing e-visa services.

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Does e-Visa guarantee entry into India?

Merely holding an e-Visa does not guarantee automatic entry into India. The visa holder must meet the terms mandated by the document and use an authorised immigration checkpoint.

At present, India provides an e-visa facility to 17 sub-categories of travellers. This includes medical, student, mountaineering, tourist, transit, cruise, group travel, and business, among others.