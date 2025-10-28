- By Ajeet Kumar
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
A dramatic, high-speed chase and crash happened Monday in Los Angeles after a suspect allegedly shot a police deputy. It began when deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed man threatening a woman in the city of Rancho Cucamonga. During the response, Deputy Andrew Nunez was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.
WATCH VIDEO: Police chase in Rancho Cucamonga after a suspect slams bike into a vehicle
CRAZY police chase in Rancho Cucamonga ends after a suspect, wanted for shooting a sheriff’s deputy, SLAMS into a vehicle and is airlifted from the scene.— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 27, 2025
FAFO big time.
If I had to illustrate via video, the Democrats thinking they’ll get away with the government shut down,… pic.twitter.com/a8tOssfns9
Why did police chase the accused?
“At about 12:37, deputies were dispatched to the 12300 block of Hollyhock, in RC for an armed Hispanic male threatening a female. At 12:42 p.m., deputies arrived and were immediately shot at by the suspect. One deputy was struck and was airlifted to a hospital. The suspect fled the location on a motorcycle and was pursued along the eastbound 210-freeway,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
How did accuse slam his bike into car?
The suspect fled on a motorcycle, reportedly reaching speeds up to 170 mph on the eastbound Interstate 210 freeway. While riding at high speed, the rider took his hands off the handlebars to adjust a backpack. That moment led to a collision with a sedan driven by an off-duty narcotics officer who was doing a “legal intervention.”
The motorcyclist crashed, was seen tumbling and sliding into traffic, and a firearm was found nearby on the road. Emergency crews rendered aid; the suspect was hospitalised and is in stable condition.
ALSO READ: Lincoln University PA Shooting: Mass Shooting During Homecoming Weekend Leaves Multiple Injured, Campus On Lockdown
“At about 1:35 p.m., after a highspeed pursuit, the suspect crashed at Campus Avenue. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries,” the sheriff added in a statement.
Accused will now face murder charges
The San Bernardino County District Attorney said the office plans to pursue murder charges in connection with the deputy’s shooting. Nunez leaves behind his wife, who was pregnant with their second child, a 2-year-old daughter, his mother and four brothers and sisters, Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced in a press conference on Monday.
ALSO READ: ‘Mx, Please’: Florida Teacher’s Gender-Neutral Title Request Leads To State Investigation, School Suspension
“We’re embedded in sorrow,” Dicus told reporters. Nunez was a six-year veteran with the department, the sheriff added.