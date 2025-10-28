A dramatic, high-speed chase and crash happened Monday in Los Angeles after a suspect allegedly shot a police deputy. It began when deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed man threatening a woman in the city of Rancho Cucamonga. During the response, Deputy Andrew Nunez was shot in the head. He later died from his injuries.

Why did police chase the accused?

“At about 12:37, deputies were dispatched to the 12300 block of Hollyhock, in RC for an armed Hispanic male threatening a female. At 12:42 p.m., deputies arrived and were immediately shot at by the suspect. One deputy was struck and was airlifted to a hospital. The suspect fled the location on a motorcycle and was pursued along the eastbound 210-freeway,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

How did accuse slam his bike into car?

The suspect fled on a motorcycle, reportedly reaching speeds up to 170 mph on the eastbound Interstate 210 freeway. While riding at high speed, the rider took his hands off the handlebars to adjust a backpack. That moment led to a collision with a sedan driven by an off-duty narcotics officer who was doing a “legal intervention.”