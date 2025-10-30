In a major blow to Indians working in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security has announced an interim final rule ending the practice of automatically extending employment authorisation documents for migrants filing renewal applications in certain employment authorisation categories. With this rule, the Trump administration has implemented high screening and vetting of migrant workers before extending the validity of their employment authorisations.

New USCIS Rule On Work Permits For Immigrants USCIS director Joseph Edlow said his agency, following President Trump's orders, is now focusing more on checking the backgrounds of immigrants. This new policy makes that happen. "It's a simple step to make sure all checks are done before we extend someone's work permit or documents," he said. "All immigrants should know that working in the US is a special permission, not something they automatically have."

The @DHSgov published an interim final rule announcing the end of automatic extensions of employment authorization documents (EADs) for aliens who timely apply to renew their EAD in certain employment authorization categories.



This change prioritizes the proper vetting and… pic.twitter.com/PYjMlYK1wF — USCIS (@USCIS) October 29, 2025 ALSO READ: H-1B Visa Shakeup: Will Walmart, TCS, And Cognizant Continue Hiring Tech Talent In 2025? Who Needs a Work Permit (EAD)? Some immigrants get an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), which lets them work legally in the US. This includes:

- Migrants and people seeking asylum. - Certain spouses, like those on H-4 visas (spouses of green card holders or H-1B workers). - F-1 students doing Optional Practical Training (OPT). People who don't need an EAD: - Green card holders - Workers on H-1B, L-1, or O-1 visas. - Pending asylum applicants can also get an EAD. Advice For Renewing Your EAD USCIS says immigrants should renew their EAD on time by filing up to 180 days before it expires. If you wait too long, you might lose your work permission for a while. This new rule doesn't change automatic extensions that were already in place before October 30, 2025, the DHS added.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Tightens Immigration Rules: Here's What Green Card Holders Must Know About New Entry And Exit Rules Why Stop The Automatic 18-Month Extension? Starting October 30, 2025, if you file to renew your EAD on or after that date, you won't get an automatic 18-month extension anymore. There are a few exceptions, like extensions required b The DHS says this change means USCIS can check immigrants' backgrounds more often when they apply for work permission. "By reviewing more frequently, we can spot fraud and find people who might cause harm, so we can start the process to remove them from the US," the agency explained. (With inputs from agency)