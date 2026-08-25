Four Indian firms and people related to them were targeted by the US in the fresh secondary sanctions against Iran, aimed at isolating its economy as the conflict between the two nears six months.
According to a press release by the US State Department, the entities and Indian nationals were sanctioned for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran.
India-based companies facing sanctions
1. Customs broker Portease Partners LLP and partners Harish Ramachandra Rangi and Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh were targeted in sanctions. The US State Department release stated that Portease "facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India."
2. Sadashiva Overseas Limited is another Indian firm which faces sanctions as it imported approximately $69 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products from multiple companies, including US-designated Bonjoure Commodity FZE, between February 2024 and June 2025.
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3. PP Softtech Private Limited was sanctioned for importing nearly $25 million worth of Iranian petroleum products between Jan 2024 and June 2025. The US has also included its director, Prashant Garg, in the list of sanctioned companies and individuals.
4. Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited was also sanctioned for importing Iranian-origin petroleum products worth $25 million from multiple companies. Prakrutees also imported petroleum products from US-designated Bonjoure Commodity FZE between May 2023 and Feb 2026.
US unleashes economic D-Day against Iran
The US has put these firms on the list for "knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran", a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced secondary sanctions under Operation Economic Outcast, which he called an economic D-Day against Iran.
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The US has intended to block all revenue sources and, in line with that, has warned all countries and entities to cut off their business ties.