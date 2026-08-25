Four Indian firms and people related to them were targeted by the US in the fresh secondary sanctions against Iran, aimed at isolating its economy as the conflict between the two nears six months.

According to a press release by the US State Department, the entities and Indian nationals were sanctioned for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran.

India-based companies facing sanctions

1. Customs broker Portease Partners LLP and partners Harish Ramachandra Rangi and Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh were targeted in sanctions. The US State Department release stated that Portease "facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India."