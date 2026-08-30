A Florida high school teacher was sentenced to seven years in prison and 15 years of probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old student on school grounds. She was charged with first-degree felony. According to a report by ABC7, 37-year-old Heather Mashburn-Smith pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She was arrested in April after authorities alleged that she engaged in sexual relations with a 17-year-old student on two occasions that month at Port Charlotte High School.

After her arrest on April 29, Mashburn-Smith gave authorities a "full, post-Miranda confession". Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell criticised the teacher's actions, saying, “What this woman has done is not just unlawful; it is damaging to the students and staff around her. This individual took advantage of that vulnerability and preyed on one of the people she was entrusted to protect. We take that very seriously in Charlotte County, and I applaud my Major Crimes detectives for their quick and appropriate actions to intervene, investigate, and make an arrest."

ALSO READ: US Teacher Pleads Guilty After Husband Accuses Her Of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Student There have been several cases of teacher misconduct involving inappropriate sexual relationships with students, raising growing concern across the United States. According to reports, there were more than 500 documented instances of such misconduct between 2014 and 2019, with nearly one in ten students experiencing some form of sexual misconduct by an educator. Moreover, in 2023, nearly 350 public educators were arrested for crimes associated with child sexual offences.

ALSO READ: Married US Teacher Lured Students With Cash, Snapchat Nudes And Marijuana For Sex Acts: What Happened Next Last month, a 25-year-old teacher in the US was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct after authorities alleged she had a sexual relationship with a teenager who attended a neighbouring school. The incident allegedly took place inside the boy's truck shortly after Mackenzie Naught began working as a first-grade teacher at St John Elementary School in Washington.