Nepal Flash Floods: Mihir Patel and his wife Kinnari Patel, originally from Vadodara and currently settled in New Zealand, have gone missing while on a trip to Nepal. The news has caused deep anxiety and panic among their relatives in Vadodara and abroad as they went missing at a time when the Himalayan country is reeling under devastating flash floods. Authorities in Nepal race against time to find thousands of missing people, including 288 Indian tourists.

The couple had left for Nepal through a well-known travel agency based in Mumbai. However, shortly after reaching Nepal, contact with their family was completely cut off. ALSO READ: 4 Religions, 4 Traditions, One Shared Belief: Why Do Thousands Of Indian Pilgrims Take Dangerous Route To Tibet? Couple's Phones Suddenly Switched Off Mihir and Kinnari used to stay in regular contact with their family members during their trip. But, as they reached Nepal, their mobile phones suddenly switched off, and the lack of any news about them has left the relatives in Vadodara extremely worried. After all attempts to establish contact with the couple failed, Kinnariben’s brother Chirag Patel has made an emotional appeal to the state and Central governments for immediate intervention in this serious matter.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Death Toll Climbs To 359, 288 Indians Missing; Authorities Warn Of More Floods Due To Lake Formation Couple's Kin Urge Authorities To Help Them Chirag has specially appealed to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to immediately coordinate with the Nepal administration and launch a search operation to locate the missing couple. The affected family has also contacted the concerned travel agency in Mumbai. Through the travel agency, efforts are being made to collect important information about the missing couple’s last location, hotel booking, tour guide details, and their complete tour plan (itinerary). At the same time, necessary correspondence is also being carried out with the local police administration and at the diplomatic level so that legal and rescue procedures can be started to trace the missing couple.

288 Indians, Including 11 From Gujarat Missing Reports of widespread damage have emerged from Nepal. In this major calamity, a total of 288 Indian citizens are reported missing, including 11 tourists from various districts of Gujarat. However, during relief and rescue operations, 21 Indians have been safely rescued so far, most of whom are said to be from Tamil Nadu. At present, relief work is continuing at full pace to safely locate the remaining missing people. The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal on Thursday rose to 35.

(With Jagran.com inputs) You May Also Like To Watch