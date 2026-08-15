Virginia State University Shooting: A shooting involving multiple suspects and five people shot at Virginia State University in Petersburg, the US, early Saturday, leaving five individuals injured. The attackers shot at people near the university's Quad Annexes, where campus police and Chesterfield County officers found five people suffering from gunshot injuries. Following the incident, a large number of law enforcement officials arrived on the campus.

Soon after the gunshots were heard, police swung into action and imposed a lockdown in and around the university. The lockdown was lifted at about 9 am.

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The injured were taken to hospitals. Doctors said one of the five injured was critical. The county police said the others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State University Issues Statement After Shootout Incident

Virginia State University released a statement, saying that the shooting involves multiple suspects. The university asked people to avoid the immediate area.

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"A significant law enforcement presence remains on campus as the investigation into this morning's shooting continues," the university said after the lockdown was lifted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were assisting, county police said. Virginia State Police deferred questions to local police, who they said are leading the investigation. County police and campus officials said there would be more information later in the day.