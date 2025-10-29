Just days after announcing the successful test-launch of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, Moscow has confirmed a second major nuclear weapons demonstration, this time involving Poseidon, a nuclear-capable and nuclear-powered underwater drone. The back-to-back displays come amid stalled ceasefire talks with the United States over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, sharply escalating global security concerns.

Speaking at a Moscow hospital during a visit to Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin declared the Poseidon trial a “huge success.” He said the autonomous drone ran on nuclear power for the first time during Tuesday’s tests, a milestone in Russia’s efforts to develop next-generation strategic weapons.

“For the first time, we managed not only to launch it from its carrier submarine, but also to activate its nuclear power unit, allowing the vehicle to operate for a certain period of time,” Putin said. He declined to reveal where the test occurred or offer further technical detail.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Continues Its Record: This City Becomes World's Most Polluted City Putin claimed Poseidon possesses “unmatched speed and depth capabilities,” boasting that “there is nothing like this unmanned vehicle anywhere in the world, and it’s unlikely anything similar will appear in the near future.” A ‘Doomsday Machine’ International media have long dubbed Poseidon a “doomsday machine” for its theorised ability to trigger a “radioactive tsunami” capable of devastating coastal cities. Russian state analysts say it can operate at extreme depths and at speeds up to 200 kilometers per hour (124 mph), far surpassing existing torpedoes or naval systems.

Putin said the nuclear reactor powering Poseidon is roughly 100 times smaller than submarine reactors, while the destructive power of its nuclear warhead “significantly exceeds” that of Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Global Alarm And Political Tension The announcement was timed closely with Russia’s October 21 nuclear readiness drills, widely interpreted as a message to NATO. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump sharpened criticism toward Moscow, urging an end to the war in Ukraine. “A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year. That’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Trump, Xi's Much-Awaited Meet Tomorrow In South Korea: Decoding Agendas Amid US-China Tariff Tensions | 8 Points What Is Poseidon? Poseidon is an autonomous underwater vehicle engineered to travel across oceans undetected, strike coastlines, and bypass conventional defense systems. Its classified design is believed to enable ultra-deep operation, making interception vastly difficult. With its combination of nuclear propulsion, immense warhead potential, and stealth characteristics, Poseidon represents a new class of strategic weapon, one capable of reshaping naval warfare doctrines.