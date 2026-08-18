The White House issued a sharp personal attack on Monday against CNN senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes, posting on social media that mentioned her children and accused her of asking a “disgusting and inhumane question.” She was repeatedly asked to be quiet.

What led to heated exchanges? The confrontation followed a question Holmes put to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. She asked him to respond to remarks by Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who told a crowd on Sunday that Trump “doesn’t want to do the job” and instead “wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar.”

.@KristenhCNN is a disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession.@POTUS hosts a hero lifeguard in the Oval Office and she uses it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot about one of President Trump's staffers.



These scumbags are the lowest of the low. pic.twitter.com/oUrwbAtBfJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2026 The reference was widely understood to point to Natalie Harp, the president’s executive assistant, and has drawn attention to perceptions of her closeness to Trump. Trump dismissed the question by calling Ossoff a “Pee-wee Herman lookalike.” He later told Holmes, “Quiet, quiet, quiet. You’re very disrespectful.” When she identified herself as a CNN reporter, he replied: “Fake news, you’re fake news, you’re a loud boisterous person. You’re fake news. Be quiet. Be quiet. You’re a fake reporter and you report fake news.” He talked over her as she attempted to continue.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: TV Anchor Appears To Fall Asleep On Live News Broadcast, Yet Gets Praise On Social Media White House's social media posts personal comments againt reporter The White House “rapid response” social media account then posted a clip of the exchange, tagging Holmes and calling her a “disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession.” It accused her of taking a “cheap shot” at a staffer and added: “These scumbags are the lowest of the low.” A follow-up post stated: “Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling.”

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