- By Ajeet Kumar
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Will India-Russia oil trade hit by Trump's tariff?
Consequently, from a mere 1.7 per cent share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35.1 per cent in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India.
"We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure," Babushkin said. It is a "challenging" situation for India, he said at a media briefing and added that, we have "trust" in our ties with New Delhi.
In the context of Western punitive measures against Russia, Babushkin said the sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them. To a question, he said the role of BRICS as a stabilising force will increase amid the ongoing global turbulence.
(With inputs from agencies)