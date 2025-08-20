Russian President Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi will meet in New Delhi by the end of year, but no dates have been finalised yet, news agency Reuters reported, citing Russian deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin in New Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier this month, when Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Moscow and met President Putin, he confirmed the visit of the Russian leader but added that dates of visit to India are being worked out.

Will India-Russia oil trade hit by Trump's tariff?

Russia has a "very, very special mechanism" to continue oil supplies to India. India's oil trade with Russia is expected to remain steady, despite recent tensions, particularly in light of US President Donald Trump's tariffs imposed on India for continuing to import oil from Russia. The clarified that the India-Russia oil trade will likely continue at its current level, unaffected by the ongoing political situation. He said





India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

Consequently, from a mere 1.7 per cent share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35.1 per cent in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

"We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure," Babushkin said. It is a "challenging" situation for India, he said at a media briefing and added that, we have "trust" in our ties with New Delhi.

In the context of Western punitive measures against Russia, Babushkin said the sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them. To a question, he said the role of BRICS as a stabilising force will increase amid the ongoing global turbulence.