China on Friday took strict action against two top military officials, Zhang Youxia and senior General Liu Zhenli, over alleged violations of discipline and law. Both senior military officers were removed from China's supreme military command body, the state Central Military Commission. The crackdown came after an investigation over suspected serious violations of discipline. The development is seen as a fresh spell of anti-corruption crackdown.

Earlier in January this year, PLA Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese military, had accused top military officials Zhang and Liu of threatening the Communist Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces as one of the reasons why they were placed under investigation.

Military Officials Fuelled Corruption Issues

They have severely fuelled political and corruption problems that threaten the Communist Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces and undermine the party's governance foundation, an editorial in People's Daily said.

ALSO READ: 4 Religions, 4 Traditions, One Shared Belief: Why Do Thousands Of Indian Pilgrims Take Dangerous Route To Tibet?

The two senior Chinese military officials were placed under investigation for serious violations of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and laws, the Defence Ministry.

The charge of threatening the party's absolute leadership is regarded as 'very serious' as the Chinese military functions under the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which exercises absolute control of the armed forces. Ever since he took over the leadership in 2012, President Xi Jinping, 72, who also heads the party, the military, besides the Presidency, has been emphasising that it is imperative for the military to function under the party leadership. The party holds the gun, he has been persistently reminding the military generals.