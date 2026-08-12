Zimbabwe Boat Capsize: At least 15 people have died and 27 remain missing after an overloaded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba on Tuesday. At least 77 people were rescued and taken to a small island, while boats and rescue teams were sent to bring survivors back and continue the search for those still missing.

Ferry Overturns On Lake Kariba The ferry, identified as Mbuya Nehanda, overturned while travelling between Kariba and Chalala in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West province. According to authorities, strong winds and rough conditions on the lake may have contributed to the accident. The Civil Protection Unit said ticket records showed 114 adults and five crew members were on board. However, the actual number is expected to be higher as children below the ticketing age were not included in the records.

ALSO READ: From Celebration To Tragedy: How A Lava Mobiles Incentive Trip Ended In Deadly Vietnam Boat Disaster Video Of Ferry Before Accident Goes Viral The vessel was designed to carry only 90 people, meaning it was significantly overloaded when it capsized. A video showing the ageing Mbuya Nehanda ferry leaving shore shortly before the accident has emerged online. In the clip, a speaker can be heard expressing concern about a phenomenon known as the “Binga Wave,” which appeared to be active at the time.

News agency AP cited Local MP Mutsa Murombedzi, who said rural communities regularly use the ferry to travel along the lake to Kariba. Some people seen in the video reportedly expressed concern about whether the ageing vessel would be able to withstand the strong waves.

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