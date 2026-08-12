- Overloaded Mbuya Nehanda ferry capsized on Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba.
- Tragedy leaves 15 dead, 27 missing; 77 people rescued.
- Strong winds, overcrowding blamed; search and rescue ongoing.
Zimbabwe Boat Capsize: At least 15 people have died and 27 remain missing after an overloaded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba on Tuesday. At least 77 people were rescued and taken to a small island, while boats and rescue teams were sent to bring survivors back and continue the search for those still missing.
Ferry Overturns On Lake Kariba
The ferry, identified as Mbuya Nehanda, overturned while travelling between Kariba and Chalala in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West province. According to authorities, strong winds and rough conditions on the lake may have contributed to the accident. The Civil Protection Unit said ticket records showed 114 adults and five crew members were on board. However, the actual number is expected to be higher as children below the ticketing age were not included in the records.
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Video Of Ferry Before Accident Goes Viral
The vessel was designed to carry only 90 people, meaning it was significantly overloaded when it capsized. A video showing the ageing Mbuya Nehanda ferry leaving shore shortly before the accident has emerged online. In the clip, a speaker can be heard expressing concern about a phenomenon known as the “Binga Wave,” which appeared to be active at the time.
News agency AP cited Local MP Mutsa Murombedzi, who said rural communities regularly use the ferry to travel along the lake to Kariba. Some people seen in the video reportedly expressed concern about whether the ageing vessel would be able to withstand the strong waves.
#BREAKING At least 15 dead and 27 missing after an overcrowded ferry capsized on Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba. 77 rescued from vessel exceeding capacity. @PoliceZimbabwe @MoTID_Zim #Zimbabwe #LakeKariba #FerryCapsized #MaritimeSafety #Tragedy #Overcrowding pic.twitter.com/7LMVbmB0aN— jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) August 11, 2026
"Ferry Capsizes on Lake Kariba"— Cassius Sande (@CassiusSande) August 11, 2026
This afternoon of Tuesday 11 August 2026, the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA formerlyDDF) Ferry ‘Mbuya Nehanda’ [KF-551] encountered strong winds/waves and capsized near Long Island on Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe. The 41 year old… pic.twitter.com/4YR2q8Klc4
Search And Rescue Underway
Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster ZBC also released footage showing speedboats travelling towards the overturned ferry, while a helicopter hovered above the area. Rescue teams have been deployed, with boats working to bring the survivors back to safety. An underwater search team has also joined the operation to look for people who may still be trapped inside or around the partially submerged vessel.
ZIMBABWE FERRY with 95 ON BOARD OVERTURNS — HELICOPTERS DEPLOYED to SEARCH for SURVIVORS pic.twitter.com/egQfxOduI2— RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) August 11, 2026
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