2025 Hyundai Venue: Hyundai has revealed new details about the second-generation Venue SUV, which is set to launch on November 4, 2025. One of the highlights is the inclusion of a diesel-automatic powertrain, and with that, buyers will get a total of 5 engine and gearbox combinations to choose from. Let's take a detailed look at the engine and gearbox combinations available for the new Venue, along with the drive controls and other key features.

Under the hood, the new-generation Venue gets three engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The NA engine, which is tuned to produce 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114.7Nm at 4,200rpm, is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The turbo petrol unit, which develops 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm at 1,500rpm-4,000rpm, is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission with ISG (idle stop and go).

Last but not least, the diesel mill, which delivers 114bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,500rpm-2,750rpm, is available in both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Other Key Features

Alongside, the brand has also confirmed that the new Venue will be offered with traction control modes (snow, mud, sand), complemented by drive modes (eco, normal, sport). In addition to these, the Venue will also be available with paddle shifters, delivering enhanced performance while exuding a sportier vibe.