Next Generation Kia Seltos: Kia, the South Korean car manufacturer, is gearing up to launch the next-generation model of its popular SUV, the Kia Seltos. The Kia Seltos has been spotted testing overseas, along with the Indian roads. The test mule of the next generation of the Kia Seltos was spied testing once again recently. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and powertrain of the upcoming Kia Seltos 2026.

Next-Generation Kia Seltos: Expected Design The New generation of the Kia Seltos will feature a similar front design to its siblings, such as the EV9 and Syros. However, the headlamps are covered by the angular-sleek DRL units, which is not the case with either EV9 or the Syros. It also gets a new grille on the front, along with the new housing for the fog lamps. It still gets the same horizontal lines on the lower part of the front bumper.

The interior of the next-generation Kia Seltos has remained under wraps till now. However, it is expected to receive some major changes inside the cabin, such as a new, larger touchscreen-based infotainment system with a fully digital instrument cluster. It is also expected to get new ambient lighting, a connected car feature, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and a fully automatic climate control system. The ADAS radar module on the front windscreen is also visible in the spy images, and we expect the Kia Seltos to get a Level-2 ADAS suite as well.

The current Kia Seltos is available with 3 engine options on offer, but it is expected that the new generation model will offer 1 new engine option, while retaining the rest. The next-generation of the Kia Seltos is expected to get a 1.5-litre NA (Naturally Aspirated) petrol engine that generates 115 hp, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 160 hp, a 116 hp generating 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre hybrid engine as an option.