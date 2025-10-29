Tata Sierra Launch Date: The Tata Sierra is all set to make a comeback after 22 years on November 25, 2025. The brand is all set to launch the Tata Sierra 2025, and it has been spotted testing several times since it was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. Let’s take a look at the expected price, design, features, and powertrain of the upcoming Tata Sierra 2025.

Tata Sierra 2025: Expected Powertrain & Price The upcoming Tata Sierra 2025 is expected to be offered with many engine options, which might include a 1.2-litre petrol, a turbo petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. We expect the Tata Sierra to be placed below the Tata Harrier in the brand’s lineup, and it is anticipated to be priced from Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It is worth mentioning that the Tata Sierra will be launched in an electric form as well, and we expect the Tata Sierra EV to be priced from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The interior of the Tata Sierra 2025 was earlier spotted in a few spy shots, revealing several significant details regarding the features and cabin. The spy shots reveal a three-screen setup inside the cabin of the upcoming Tata Sierra. The three-screen setup uses three different screens for three different purposes- one for the fully digital driver's display, one for the Infotainment system, and another for the front passenger. The interior of the Sierra also features a touch-based HVAC panel, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and premium materials.

The upcoming Tata Sierra 2025 is expected to feature a tall and flat front fascia with vertically-placed, squared LED headlights. It is also expected to get a connected LED DRL, and the test mule was spotted with a large air intake with the ADAS panel integrated within. The upcoming Sierra is also expected to feature flush door handles, wraparound taillamps, and the rear bumper will likely integrate the number plate.