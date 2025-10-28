  • By Kanika Sachdeva
Simple Energy Electric Scooter: Simple Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric 2W (two-wheeler) manufacturer, has registered a design patent for its upcoming electric scooter. According to the patent image, the styling is a clear departure from the sporty design language seen on the brand's current offerings, the One and the OneS. Instead, the new electric scooter appears to have a design more in line with the family-oriented scooter. 

Simple Energy New Scooter: Patent Details

The patent image reveals a flat, bench-styled seat, along with an integrated backrest for pillion comfort. The front fascia incorporates a small windscreen and twin LED headlamps with an integrated LED Daytime Running Lamp (DRL). Like a conventional scooter, the new Simple electric scooter has a flat floorboard and clean lines. The bike also features star-shaped alloy wheels. 

Simple Energy New Scooter: Powertrain

Technical details are yet to be revealed. However, market reports suggest that the upcoming scooter could be based on the advanced platform. The scooter in the image features a telescopic front fork for suspension, but the rear end is expected to get a preload-adjustable monoshock. As for braking, Simple might equip the scooter with a disc at the front. 

Simple Energy New Scooter: India Launch Details

The launch timeline is also under wraps. Having said that, it is anticipated that the family-oriented Simple scooter might arrive in the second half of 2026. Upon launch, the scooter will face competition from the Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and the Hero Vida VX2.

