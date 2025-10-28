TVS Apache RTX BTO Price Hike: Shortly after the launch of the Apache RTX adventure tourer in India, TVS Motor Company has silently hiked the price of the range-topping BTO variant by Rs 5,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to Rs 2.34 lakh. The price announced at launch was introductory, and this is the new pricing of the BTO model.

TVS launched the Apache RTX in mid-October in the country, marking its official entry into the adventure tourer segment. The RTX is available in Base, Top, and BTO variants. The Base variant is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, while the mid-spec Top variant costs Rs 2.14 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Note that the price hike does not apply to the Base and Top variants.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Launched At Rs 18.88 Lakh – Engine, Features, Electronics And Ergonomics TVS Apache RTX BTO: What Does it Get? The top-spec BTO variant stands out with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), adjustable suspension, and a brass-coated chain, among other additions. It has a 5.0-inch TFT display that shows crucial ride information and supports smartphone pairing and navigation. TVS has equipped the bike with a 19-inch front/17-inch rear wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres. Four colour options are Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, Viper Green, and Tarn Brown.

Powering the bike is a brand-new RTX-D4 engine, which is tuned to produce 35.5bhp at 9,000rpm and 28.5Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. This makes the Apache RTX the second most powerful bike from TVS, after the Apache RR 310. Rider aids include switchable ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, and multi-level traction control.

Also Read: TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Debut At EICMA 2025: Here's What You Need To Know Weighing 180kg (kerb), the Apache RTX features a 200mm ground clearance and a 1,430mm-long wheelbase. The seat height stands at 835mm.