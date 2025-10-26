TVS M1S Electric Scooter: TVS Motor Company has teased the arrival of its new M1-S electric maxi-scooter, revealing the scooter's chiselled and aerodynamic front profile. The teaser also reveals twin LED headlamps with eyebrow-styled LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) functioning as turn indicators. The electric MS-1 is one of the six products that TVS is set to showcase at EICMA 2025, scheduled to run from November 4 to November 9.

The TVS MS-1 maxi-scooter teased for Indonesia in August featured angular body panels, a tall windscreen, a flat floorboard, a single-piece seat, a stylish grab rail, and 14-inch wheels. In terms of instrumentation, the M1-S was equipped with a 7.0-inch TFT display, supporting smartphone connectivity, message/call alerts, and navigation. Three ride modes, a reverse mode, and a smart key system also formed part of the list. TVS had given the underseat storage area of 26 litres.

TVS M1-1 Electric Scooter EICMA 2025 Debut: Battery, Range The TVS M1-S gets a 4.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 16.7bhp electric motor. The claimed range figure is 150km, while the electric scooter has a 0-50km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 105km/h.

TVS M1-1 Electric Scooter: Will it Come to India? The TVS M1-S, co-developed with Singapore-based ION Mobility, is a badge-engineered version of the original ION M1-S. It is the first product of the partnership and will initially be sold in Indonesia. After Indonesia, TVS could launch the scooter in other Southeast Asian markets, followed by India. There is no official confirmation, though.