Ducati Multistrada V2 2025: Ducati India has launched the 2025 iteration of the Multistrada V2, bringing upgrades that make the bike lighter, more comfortable, and easier to handle. The updated iteration features a reworked chassis, a new V2 engine, and improved ergonomics, while retaining its touring DNA. It comes in two colour options and two variants. The standard V2 comes in a single Ducati Red colour priced at Rs 18.88 lakh, while the top-end V2 S is offered in both Ducati Red and Storm Green colour options, costing Rs 21 lakh and Rs 21.30 lakh, respectively. The prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Engine At the heart of the Multistrada V2 is an 890cc V-twin engine, which also powers the Panigale V2 and the new Monster. The engine is tuned to produce 114bhp at10,750rpm and 92Nm of peak torque at 8,250rpm.

The engine features an intake variable valve system and weighs 5.9kg less than the older Testastretta V-twin unit. Besides, the new V2 engine is E20 fuel-compliant for Indian conditions. With the engine, Ducati offers a 6-speed gearbox, a bi-directional quickshifter, and a slipper clutch. The company also provides a longer 45,000km interval between valve clearance checks.

Also Read: This BMW R18 Motorcycle Was Auctioned For Rs 1.32 Crore; Here’s Why 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Chassis Thanks to a new aluminium monocoque chassis, a cast aluminium swingarm, and a steel trellis subframe, the V2 and the V2 S now weigh 199kg and 202kg, respectively. The top-end model's tank capacity is now capped at 19 litres, down by 1 litre.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Suspension, Braking While the standard V2 gets mechanically adjustable Marzocchi suspension, the V2 S offers electronically controlled semi-active suspension. Ducati calls the latter Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), which continuously adjusts damping and lowers the rear suspension with the press of a button.

Twin 320mm front discs with Brembo callipers and a 265mm rear disc handle braking duties. Both variants are fitted with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres. 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Features, Electronics The 2025 iteration gets a 5.0-inch TFT display, revised handlebar controls, Info modes, and Ducati's Multimedia System. The system enables smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike also offers 5 ride modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet), which set cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine braking control to predefined levels. Cruise control, emergency braking alert, and a USB charging port are standard features.

Also Read: 2026 Ducati Monster With New V2 Engine Revealed; India Launch Next Year? Moreover, Ducati has improved the pillion comfort with enhanced seat padding and repositioned grab handles. The pillion also benefits from extra legroom, thanks to the more rearward-set top box and pannier mounts. The bike comes with an adjustable seat height of 830mm-850mm, which can be lowered to 790mm with a low seat accessory.