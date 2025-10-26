Ducati Monster 2026: Ducati has revealed the 2026 iteration of the Monster sportbike, with a new engine, a lighter chassis, an upgraded electronics suite, and a signature tank design. The new Ducati Monster comes in two variants (Monster and Monster Plus) and two colour options (Ducati Red and Iceberg White). The Monster Plus adds a windscreen and a passenger seat cowl. The 2026 Monster is also customisable, offering a range of accessories that combine style and functionality. These include a Termignoni silencer, carbon components, and billet aluminium parts.

Ducati Monster 2026: Engine, Output The new Monster uses a 890cc V-twin engine that also powers the Streetfighter V2, the new

Multistrada V2, and the Panigale V2. The engine featuring an intake variable valve system develops 109bhp at 9,000rpm and 91.1Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. While the engine output is lower than that of the outgoing model, the new V2 engine adheres to the latest Euro5+ emissions norms.

The new engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a bi-directional quickshifter. Weighing 5.9kg less than the older Testastretta V-twin unit, the new V2 is claimed to be cheaper to run than the previous version, thanks to longer service intervals. This means that the bike needs no valve clearance check until 45,000km.

Also Read: Honda CB1000 Hornet-Based CB1000 GT Leaked; Unveil Expected At EICMA 2025 Ducati Monster 2026: Electronics The 2026 iteration comes equipped with a six-axis IMU that manages traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and engine-brake control, all fully customisable. It also gets four ride modes (Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet), along with dedicated power modes. Other aids include heated grips and cruise control.

Compared to the previous 4.2-inch TFT, the new iteration offers a larger 5.0-inch unit, through which the rider can access the rider-assist tech and ride modes. Ducati Monster 2026: Cycle Parts Weighing 175kg (with no fuel), the updated Ducati Monster is built on a lightweight aluminium chassis, attached to a trellis-style subframe and a double-sided swingarm. The chassis is suspended on a 43mm upside-down front fork and a preload-adjustable rear shock, both from Showa. Braking duties are taken care of by twin Brembo 4.32 callipers with 320mm discs.

Ducati Monster 2026: Design For 2026, Ducati bring back its signature fuel tank design, which features vents and enables an increased lock-to-lock steering angle. The headlamp is also new, with twin 'C' light signatures. The seat height sits at 815mm, 5mm lower than the previous version. With a suspension-lowering kit, the seat height can be reduced to 775mm.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rival Kawasaki KLE500 Unveiled: Check Features And Specs While the model has been launched in the UK market, expect its launch to take place in India next year. The new iteration could be priced similarly to the outgoing model.