BMW R18 Price In India: BMW Motorrad recently announced that it sold one of its most popular motorcycles, the R18 Transcontinental, for 1,30,000 Euros (approximately Rs 1.32 Crore). The BMW R18 Transcontinental price starts from Rs 34.73 lakh, and the model sold was not a special edition model. Are you also wondering why the BMW R18 Transcontinental motorcycle was sold for Rs 1.32 crore? Here’s why.

BMW R18 Transcontinental: The Reason The BMW R18 Transcontinental sold in the auction organised by RM Sotheby's may not be a special or limited edition of the bike, but it was a special motorcycle, as it was signed by Pope Leo XIV. The signing ceremony was held at St. Peter’s Square located in the Vatican City. Pope Leo XIV is the head of the catholic church and sovereign of the Vatican City. The entire amount from the auction will now be donated to the children’s aid projects.

BMW R18 Transcontinental: Specs The BMW R18 Transcontinental sold in the auction is similar to other models of the same motorcycle. It comes with a 1800cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin engine, which is capable of generating peak power and torque figures of 91 hp and 158 Nm, respectively. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch TFT color display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation capabilities.


