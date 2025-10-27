F1 Car On Mumbai Sea Link: Formula 1 cars are popular for their extreme speed and aerodynamics. Most people dream of taking a glimpse of a Formula 1 car being driven at high speed. Recently, a video from the Red Bull Speed Link Event from 2009 surfaced on the social media platform Instagram. The video features a Formula 1 driver, David Coulthard, pushing the Red Bull F1 car to its limit on Bandra-Worli Sea Link road.

Formula 1 Car On Mumbai Sea Link The video features the Red Bull Formula 1 car driven by David Coulthard on the newly built Bandra-Worli Sea Link road. As per several reports, the Red Bull F1 car hit a speed of 265 km/h on the Mumbai sea link road. The video was shared on Instagram by the official page of Redbull India, and it has accumulated 4 million views and more than 4 lakh likes so far.

As per several media reports, Red Bull India was fined a monetary penalty of Rs 14 lakh by the state authorities. As informed earlier, the Red Bull Formula 1 car reached a top speed of 265 km/h on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link road, whereas the maximum permitted speed on the road is 100 km/h. It is also being claimed that the authorities were paid a total amount of Rs 35 lakhs by the organiser, Red Bull India. The organiser paid Rs 21 lakh as compensation for the whole day's collection, and Rs 14 lakh was deposited to be used in case of an accident or any damage to the property.

