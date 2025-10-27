Skoda Superb World Record: The Skoda Superb sedan recently made a Guinness World Record. The fourth-generation Skoda Superb, driven by Polish rally driver Miko Marczyk, covered 2831 kilometers on a single tank and set the world record for ‘Greatest distance driven on a single tank of fuel’. The superb car that set the world record is a standard diesel variant, making the achievement even more special.

Skoda Superb Mileage According to official figures, the Skoda Superb has a claimed fuel efficiency of around 20 kilometers per liter, or 49 mpg (miles per gallon). But during the record drive, the fuel mileage averaged at around 2.61 litres per 100 kilometers or 38 kmpl. As per the company, the smaller 16-inch alloy wheels and a kerb weight of 1590 kilograms further helped the car in maximizing the fuel efficiency.

Skoda Superb In India The Skoda Superb was earlier spotted testing in India as well. However, the official launch timeline of the sedan by Skoda has not been revealed yet. The Skoda Superb comes equipped with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, which is paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. It comes equipped with 148 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.