Honda O Alpha Electric SUV: Honda, the Japanese car manufacturer, showcased its O Alpha electric SUV at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. It will be the first model in the Honda O series of electric vehicles. The O Alpha, showcased recently, looks smaller than the O SUV concept showcased by the brand at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show), Las Vegas.

Honda O Alpha Electric SUV: Design The Honda O Alpha electric SUV has an upright and wide stance. It features an illuminated Honda logo in the grille area at the front, as well as a full LED bar and a dual LED headlamp setup. The front and rear regions feature prominent windshields, and the window line tapers off as it moves to the rear end. The side profile features a thick body cladding that runs along the noticeable wheel arches. The charging port is also placed beneath the illuminated Honda logo at the front, and it has a massive C pillar. It also gets a small boot spoiler, U-shaped taillights, and 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Launched At Rs 18.88 Lakh – Engine, Features, Electronics And Ergonomics Honda O Alpha Electric SUV: Battery Options & Launch While the brand has not yet revealed any information about the interior or the powertrain, we expect the upcoming Honda O Alpha electric SUV to come equipped with two options: a 60 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV by Honda is expected to be launched in India in 2027, and it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara in India. As per media reports, the Honda O Alpha SUV is expected to use the LFP batteries, which are more suitable for hot weather conditions in the country.