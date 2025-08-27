- By Pawan Mishra
- Source:JND
2025 Indian Scout Video Review: Indian, the popular American motorcycle manufacturer, launched its Scout lineup in India on August 25, 2025. The Scout bike has been launched in 8 unique models, and the prices for the motorcycle start from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched 2025 Scout lineup is available with two engine options: a 999cc and a new 1250cc Speed Plus engine, which can generate up to 105 hp. The Jagran Hitech team recently got an exclusive chance to spend some time with the 2025 Indian Scout, and here we are sharing our video of the first look at the motorcycle.
