- By Pawan Mishra
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
KTM 160 Duke Video Review: KTM India launched its most powerful bike in the 160cc segment, the Duke 160, on August 11, 2025. The bike was launched for Rs 1.85 lakh, and it is powered by a 164.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The engine is derived from its bigger sibling, the Duke 200, and it can generate a peak power and torque output of 18.74 hp and 15.5 Nm, respectively. The Duke 160 by KTM is based on the company's split trellis frame, and it comes with 43mm upside-down front forks at the front, along with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Stopping power comes from a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Jagran Hitech team recently got an exclusive chance to spend some time with the newly launched KTM 160 Duke, and here we are sharing out video review of the motorcycle.
