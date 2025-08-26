TVS Raider Super Squad Edition: TVS launched its Raider 125 in India in 2021, and since then, the Raider has gained significant upgrades at a competitive price. To add to it, TVS has now expanded the Super Squad Edition (SSE) line-up of the Raider by introducing two new motorcycles that take its design inspiration from the Marvel Super Hero characters, Deadpool and Wolverine. The new bikes start at Rs 99,465 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available across all authorised dealerships starting this month.

TVS Raider Super Squad Wolverine, Deadpool: Tech Apart from fresh decals inspired by Marvel icons, the bikes come with iGO assist with a Boost mode for 'enhanced acceleration', along with GTT (Glide Through Technology) for 'seamless low-speed manoeuvrability', according to TVS.

TVS Raider Super Squad Wolverine, Deadpool: Engine That being said, the engine remains the same: a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 11.2bhp and 11.75Nm at 6,000rpm (Power mode) and a 5-speed gearbox. TVS says this temporary boost improves fuel efficiency by up to 10 per cent. TVS offers the Raider in 6 variants (SX, SSE, iGo, Split Seat, Single Seat, and Drum). Prices of the bike range from Rs 87,375 (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash Colour Launched, Check Price Here TVS Raider Super Squad Wolverine, Deadpool: Instrumentation, Suspension The bikes feature a fully connected reverse LCD cluster, offering more than 85 features while keeping you well-informed on the fly. The same suspension setup continues – telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. 17-inch wheels are standard.