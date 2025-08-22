- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: TVS Motor Company has confirmed the arrival of its new electric scooter on August 28 in India. Anything regarding the official name of the upcoming scooter is not yet known, but it is expected to be called the Orbiter. Media reports suggest that the Orbiter is likely to be a sub-Rs 1 lakh scooter, making it an entry point to TVS' all-electric scooter line-up. Currently, TVS retails the iQube 2.2kWh at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
While we are betting on the upcoming EV being the Orbiter, TVS has also trademarked the following names: EV-one and O. Apart from a teaser invite with a vehicle under wraps, with the big 'O' (the letter) in the background, there is nothing to count on.
New TVS Electric Scooter: Specifications
Design-wise, the new scooter may either borrow design cues from the iQube range or a scooter for which TVS registered a design patent in Indonesia. If the latter materialises, the upcoming TVS electric scooter will have a larger front wheel (compared to the iQube), a boxy design, and a Daytime Running Lamp at both ends. As for its cycle parts, twin-shock absorbers like the TVS iQube are on the cards.
While the TVS iQube features a hub-mounted motor, the model patented in Indonesia appears to use a swingarm-mounted one. Let's see which one the soon-to-launch TVS electric scooter gets.
When launched, the new TVS scooter will take on the Hero Vida V2, Bajaj Chetak 3001, and the Ola S1 Air. Ather currently has no bike priced around or lower than Rs 1 lakh, but is readying a more cost-effective platform for its unveiling on August 30.