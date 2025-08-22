TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: TVS Motor Company has confirmed the arrival of its new electric scooter on August 28 in India. Anything regarding the official name of the upcoming scooter is not yet known, but it is expected to be called the Orbiter. Media reports suggest that the Orbiter is likely to be a sub-Rs 1 lakh scooter, making it an entry point to TVS' all-electric scooter line-up. Currently, TVS retails the iQube 2.2kWh at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

While we are betting on the upcoming EV being the Orbiter, TVS has also trademarked the following names: EV-one and O. Apart from a teaser invite with a vehicle under wraps, with the big 'O' (the letter) in the background, there is nothing to count on.

New TVS Electric Scooter: Specifications Design-wise, the new scooter may either borrow design cues from the iQube range or a scooter for which TVS registered a design patent in Indonesia. If the latter materialises, the upcoming TVS electric scooter will have a larger front wheel (compared to the iQube), a boxy design, and a Daytime Running Lamp at both ends. As for its cycle parts, twin-shock absorbers like the TVS iQube are on the cards.