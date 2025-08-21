- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
TVS King Kargo HD EV: TVS has launched its all-electric cargo three-wheeler for the urban and semi-urban logistics segment, dubbed the King Kargo HD EV. Priced at Rs 3.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the King Kargo HD EV combines segment-first features and cutting-edge technology with superior performance.
TVS King Kargo HD EV: Segment-first Features
Starting off, the cargo three-wheeler engineered for last-mile delivery operators offers a host of segment-first features, such as LED headlamps and tail lamps (for better night-time visibility), a spacious cabin (with fully rolling windows), twin-axis rearview mirrors (for safer rides in the city), and a dedicated Power Gear Mode for stronger torque delivery under load.
TVS King Kargo HD EV: Smart Features
The King Kargo is positioned as the country's first Bluetooth-enabled electric cargo three-wheeler, backed by TVS SmartXonnect with 26 smart features. The vehicle comes integrated with TVS Connect Fleet, a web-based platform offering 31 advanced features, including real-time tracking, remote asset control, alerts, reminders, and intelligent dashboards. This, according to TVS, helps ensure optimal vehicle utilisation and enhanced uptime.
Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150 To Launch On September 1; Check Expected Price, Features, And Engine
TVS King Kargo HD EV: Top Speed, Charging Time And More
TVS claims a top speed of 60km/h, water wading capacity of 500mm, ground clearance of 235mm (with the lowest loading height of 703mm), turning radius of 3,420mm, and a warranty of 6 years/1.50 lakh kilometres. Charging time is pegged at 3 hours and 10 minutes. Besides, the three-wheeler has a 6.6-foot load deck with leaf spring suspension.
TVS King Kargo HD EV: Availability
The King Kargo will be initially available in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Bengaluru. It will also get a CNG variant by the end of this calendar year.
Also Read: Watch: Auto Rickshaw Driver Pulls Stunt On Public Road, Ahmedabad Police Rewards With…