- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 New Colour: Royal Enfield has updated the Guerrilla 450 line-up with the addition of a new colour, Shadow Ash. This update now brings the number of colour options to 6. The other five shades are Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Smoke Silver, Peix Bronze, and Playa Black.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash Colour: Price
Priced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the new Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash has a dual-tone black-and-olive green teardrop-shaped fuel tank, while the rest of the bodywork is finished in all black. Note that the new colour is reserved for the Dash variant, which also comes in Peix Bronze and Smoke Silver colours.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash Colour: Engine
Other than that, the Guerrilla 450 remains the same. It uses the same 'Sherpa 450’ engine as the Himalayan 450, tuned to suit its roadster character. In the Guerrilla 450, the 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine develops 40bhp at 8,000rpm and 40Nm at 5,500rpm. A 5-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch complete the powertrain setup.
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in three variants (Analogue, Dash, Flash), and ranges from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Chennai).