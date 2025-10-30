Kawasaki Versys-X 300 2026: Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 version of the Versys-X 300 adventure tourer at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.49 lakh, which is the same as the MY2025 Versys-X 300. This makes the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 one of the most competitively priced twin-cylinder ADVs in the country, despite being a fully imported model. It is also the most affordable Versys in the brand's India line-up, which also includes the Versys 650 (Rs 8.48 lakh) and the Versys 1100 (Rs 13.79 lakh for MY2025).

2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Delivery Timeline The newly launched Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available in a Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black paint scheme. Bookings for the model are now open, with deliveries scheduled to commence in early November 2025. Compared to the MY2025 Versys-X 300, the 2026 iteration gets refreshed decals and mild aesthetic updates.

'The Versys series has always embodied the spirit of adventure, freedom, and exploration — Any Road, Any Time. From the newly launched MY26 Versys-X 300 to the versatile Versys 650 and the flagship Versys 1100, every model carries the same DNA of confidence, comfort, and control,' said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd.

'The Versys 1100 stands as the pinnacle of Kawasaki's adventure-touring expertise, setting benchmarks in performance, technology, and long-distance comfort. It has directly inspired the development of the Versys-X 300, which translates the same touring philosophy into a lighter, more accessible package — delivering the thrill of exploration to a broader audience.'

2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Engine, Chassis Powering the Versys-X 300 is a 297cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 39.45bhp at 11,500rpm and 25.7Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, supplemented by an assist and slipper clutch.

The Versys-X 300 features a high-tensile steel backbone frame, suspended by a 41mm telescopic front fork (with 130mm of wheel travel) and a Bottom-link Uni-Trak gas-charged monoshock (with 148mm of wheel travel). The ADV sits on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. It weighs 175kg (kerb) and has an 815mm seat height.