Triumph Trident 800 Unveil: Triumph has unveiled its new middleweight naked bike, the Trident 800, as part of its 29-bike launch offensive. The new Trident 800 is not just an extension of the Trident line-up; it has been given substantial upgrades to enable Triumph to bridge the gap between the smaller Trident 660 and the Street Triple RS. While it shares its name with the Trident 660, the Trident 800 features a new engine, along with a reworked chassis, updated suspension, and improved electronics.

Triumph Trident 800: Engine, Output Starting off with the engine, the Trident 800 gets a 798cc triple-cylinder engine derived from the Tiger Sport 800. The 798cc motor has been restructured for a higher-revving character and stronger midrange, producing 114bhp at 10,750rpm and 84Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.

Thanks to a new intake system, a higher compression ratio, and triple throttle bodies, the Trident 800 makes about 40 per cent more power than the Trident 660, which delivers 80bhp and 64Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by Triumph Shift Assist.

Also Read: New Ather Rizta Rival In The Works? Simple Energy Patents New Electric Scooter Triumph Trident 800: Chassis Triumph has also revamped the bike's chassis, which is a steel perimeter unit suspended by a 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD front fork and a rear monoshock. The former handles compression and rebound damping, while the latter offers preload and rebound adjustments. The Trident 800's twin 310mm discs with 4-piston radial callipers are a level up from the Trident 660’s twin-piston axial callipers.

Triumph Trident 800: Features, Electronics The Trident 800's electronics package includes cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and three ride Modes (Road, Sport, and Rain). The ride modes adjust intervention levels that the rider can access through a 3.5-inch TFT. Other bits include cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, smartphone connectivity, and all-LED lighting.

Triumph Trident 800: Styling The new bike's styling stays true to its Trident roots, incorporating a round LED headlamp, a sculpted 14-litre fuel tank, a small windscreen, and a minimalist tail section. There is also a 2-piece stepped seat, which measures 810mm in height, along with a new headlight cowl. The bike comes in three colours – Ash Grey, Carnival Red, and Jet Black, each offered with contrast detailing and golden-coloured alloy wheels.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX BTO Variant Price Hiked; Here's How Much It Costs Now Triumph Trident 800: Price In the UK market, the Trident 800 is priced at £9,195 (approx. Rs 10.76 lakh). It remains to be seen how the brand will determine the price of the product for the Indian market, given the fact that the Trident 660 is locally assembled here.