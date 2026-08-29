Bajaj ADV Bike: A prototype of the Bajaj ADV was spied testing again on the roads recently. The recently spotted test mule reveals several key details, including a TFT display, riding modes, and more. Notably, several prototypes of the upcoming Bajaj adventure bike have been spied testing in India over the last few days.

Bajaj ADV Spied: Engine Details The recent images share the clearest look at the upcoming Bajaj adventure motorcycle. The images also offer glimpses of the expected powertrain setup. While earlier it was being assumed that the brand would be using a KTM-sourced engine, now it looks like the Bajaj ADV will be powered by the same engine as the Bajaj Pulsar N250. The air/oil cooled 249cc engine is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 24.16 hp and 21.5 Nm, respectively.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh Bajaj Adventure Bike: Hardware The Bajaj ADV features a longer beak, long-travel suspension, upright sitting position, and a single-piece seat, as seen in the spy shots. The test mule was also carrying a top box at the rear, which confirms that the motorcycle will also support touring. Moreover, the tank appears slim near the knees of the rider, which suggests that the bike might potentially support saddling for riders. The suspension duty on the motorcycle is expected to be handled by twin telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear.

Bajaj ADV Spied: TFT Display & More The prototype of the Bajaj adventure motorcycle was spied fitted with a TFT instrument cluster, which looks similar to the one used in the N160 4V. The TFT cluster supports smartphone connectivity and offers the following features:

Google Map Mirroring

Notifications For Calls/SMS

Music Controls

Gear Position Indicator

Digital Speedometer & Tachometer

Trip Metres

Fuel Indicator While exact features have not yet been confirmed for the upcoming Bajaj ADV, we expect it to be packed with the mentioned features. We also expect the brand to offer switchable traction control and multiple riding modes with the adventure motorcycle.

Also Read: Ather Konarc E-Scooter Launch Tomorrow: 200 km Range, TFT Instrument Cluster, And More Expected Bajaj ADV Spied: Launch Timeline & Rivals As per several reports, Bajaj Brazil has confirmed that multiple units of the motorcycle are undergoing development currently. As mentioned earlier, several prototypes have been spied testing in India, which suggests that the motorcycle will be launched in the country soon. The Bajaj ADV will rival the likes of the Suzuki V-Storm 250, Kawasaki KLX230, Hero Impulse, and more.