BMW X1 LWB Launch: The BMW X1 LWB (Long Wheelbase) is set to be launched in India on August 21, 2026. The brand has commenced bookings for the X1 LWB ahead of its official launch in the Indian market. The X1 LWB will be locally manufactured at the brand’s Chennai-based plant, and it can be booked from authorized BMW dealers across the country. Let’s take a look at the design, features, and specs of the upcoming BMW X1 LWB.

BMW X1 LWB: Design & Dimensions The BMW X1 LWB is 116mm longer than the standard X1, and the wheelbase is longer by 110mm. The X1 LWB has a length of 4,616mm, a width of 1,845mm, a height of 1,641mm, and a wheelbase of 2,802mm. In terms of design, it remains largely unchanged. It gets a large kidney grille, sleek LED headlights and taillights. While the X1 LWB comes equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard in the International market, the brand is expected to offer it with smaller 18-inch ones in the Indian market, and 19-inch alloy wheels as an option.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveiled At Rs 19.79 Lakh: Check Launch Timeline And More BMW X1 LWB: Interior & Features Given the longer wheelbase, the X1 LWB by BMW offers enhanced rear-seat comfort and improved rear-seat space with enhanced legroom. The seats are also positioned 27mm higher, whereas headrest cushions are now wider by 37mm. Additionally, while the standard X1 has a boot space of 476 litres, the X1 LWB offers 540 litres of boot space.

In terms of features, we expect the BMW X1 LWB to come equipped with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, electrically powered front seats, an automatic climate control system, a wireless charging pad, a powered tailgate, automatic parking assistance, and a digital key.

Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Teased Again: All-Wheel Drive Confirmed Ahead Of September 4 Launch BMW X1 LWB: Engine Specs The brand has not yet confirmed the powertrain of the upcoming BMW X1 LWB. The model sold in the Chinese market draws its power from a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission, and it can generate peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 300 Nm, respectively. The brand offers the X1 LWB in a Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) as well as an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configuration.